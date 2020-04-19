Delhi Civic Body To Impose Rs 1,000 Fine For Spitting, Urinating In Public

The move is to ensure strict compliance of directives to contain spread of coronavirus. (File)

Those found spitting or urinating in public in the areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine, the civic body said, aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order comes in compliance with a three-day old directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which made spitting in public spaces a punishable offence.

"In view to ensure strict compliance of directives to contain spread of coronavirus, it is directed that there shall be no spitting or urinating in public places. Persons responsible for violation shall be punished with a fine of Rs 1000," NMDC Secretary Amit Singla said.

The MHA order had also said there should be a strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco during the lockdown period and spitting should be strictly prohibited and punishable with fine.