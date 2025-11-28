London Streets Painted Red By <i>Paan</i>, UK Council Battles Rs 35 Lakh Spit Crisis

Chewing a paan or gutka and spitting it in public is as common across South Asia as spotting a tuk-tuk or auto-rickshaw on the streets. From streets to stairwells, hardly any public place is free from these red stains, unless maintained under strict cleaning and surveillance. Despite looking dirty, unhygienic, and unpleasant, this habit has become normalised over time. However, this distinctly South Asian practice has now crossed borders. The UK is increasingly facing issues due to individuals carrying this unsanitary habit abroad.

According to a report by Evening Standard, a North London council spends over 30,000 Pounds (Rs 35 Lakhs) annually cleaning shops, pavements, and buildings stained with dark-red chewing tobacco residue, commonly associated with the South Asian community. Paan chewing is widespread in parts of Brent, especially around Wembley, where the blood-red mix of saliva and tobacco is often seen splattered on pavements, telephone boxes, and even in flower beds.

Brent Council has pledged to take a "zero-tolerance approach" to the problem, which it says not only causes "serious health and environmental damage" but also costs a lot to clean up. Despite the best efforts, it is often nearly impossible to completely erase the stubborn stains from the streets - with the local authority claiming that "even high-powered cleaning jets" can't remove some of the stains.

As part of the approach to crack-down on the problem, Brent Council has put up banners in three of the borough's hotspots where paan spitting is "a big problem". There will also be enforcement officers patrolling the area, with perpetrators facing a potential fine of up to 100 pounds (Rs 12000).

Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement, Cllr Krupa Sheth, said: "I am delighted that we continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, that includes those that spit out paan and stain street furniture. Don't mess with Brent, because we will catch you and fine you."