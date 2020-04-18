In Warning To Lockdown Violators, Arvind Kejriwal Cites 26-Patient Case

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal government has transferred Rs 5,000 to accounts of drivers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today warned people of the dangers of not following social distancing advice during the lockdown by citing the case of a neighbourhood in the national capital, where 26 people were found infected with COVID-19.

"In Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family tested positive. They lived next to each other and despite containment measures, they continued visiting each other. We are worried for you," Mr Kejriwal said in a briefing on video today.

"Pray to god that the number of cases reduce in the coming days. There are now 71 containment zones in Delhi... The coronavirus doesn't distinguish between the rich and poor or castes. Please do not disobey the lockdown advice," Mr Kejriwal said.

"People are still seen going out on the streets. If the centre has imposed a lockdown, people should know there is a strong reason behind it. It's for their own good," the chief minister said.

Delhi has reported 1,707 positive cases and 42 deaths due to COVID-19, according to Health Ministry data.

Mr Kejriwal said his government's move to transfer Rs 5,000 to the accounts of drivers who couldn't earn due to the lockdown has been received well.

"An auto driver called and thanked me for putting Rs 5,000 in his account. Don't thank me. It is your money. We have started disbursing money since yesterday," Mr Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said 60 sanitisation machines have been deployed in the city. "Do reach out to us for sanitisation," he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,792, which includes 488 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that 957 new cases and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to 6.2 days from three days before a countrywide lockdown was imposed, the government said on Friday.

The decline is the result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness), the government added.

World 22,61,264 Cases 15,29,385 Active 5,77,090 Recovered 1,54,789 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,61,264 and 1,54,789 have died; 15,29,385 are active cases and 5,77,090 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 5:38 pm.