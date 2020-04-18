Coronavirus: Senior Punjab Police Officer, Due For Plasma Therapy, Dies Of COVID-19

The senior police officer's wife has also tested positive for coronavirus (Representational)

A senior police official from Punjab's Ludhiana, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died today at a hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, was scheduled for a plasma surgery but died before he could be operated on. He was admitted in SPS hospital, Ludhiana.

The officer was the first in the state to get a nod for plasma therapy from the Punjab government. He tested positive for the deadly virus just a few days ago.

His wife, a Station House Officer (SHO), has also tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to a hospital. His driver - a constable - has tested positive as well.

Punjab Police DGP expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him," Dinkar Gupta tweeted.

Ludhiana has reported five COVID-19 cases; Punjab has over 200 cases. 13 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

Many healthcare workers and police officers who are at the frontline have been affected due to the virus. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had announced that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits will be provided to the police force.

"The police force is facing major risks in the current situation," he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The deadly disease has claimed 480 lives so far with over 14,300 cases across the country.

Globally, over 1,54,000 people have died due to the virus. Economies have been badly hit, many jobs have been lost and people have been staying home and maintaining social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

The highly contagious virus originated in China's Wuhan in December last year and has spread exponentially around the world.