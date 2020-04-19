Coronavirus Pandemic: No Relaxation Of Lockdown In Delhi, Review After A Week, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that the situation would be reviewed again after a week. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 to check the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, was extended till May 3 earlier this week.

"According to central government's directions, lockdown can be relaxed in areas that are not affected the coronavirus pandemic from tomorrow. However, the restrictions can't be relaxed in containment zones," Mr Kejriwal said during a press briefing this afternoon.

"Delhi has 11 districts... all of them are hotspots. The city has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days as we increased testing," he added.