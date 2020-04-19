Coronavirus Pandemic: No Relaxation Of Lockdown In Delhi, Review After A Week, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that the situation would be reviewed again after a week. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 to check the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, was extended till May 3 earlier this week. 

"According to central government's directions, lockdown can be relaxed in areas that are not affected the coronavirus pandemic from tomorrow. However, the restrictions can't be relaxed in containment zones," Mr Kejriwal said during a press briefing this afternoon. 

"Delhi has 11 districts... all of them are hotspots. The city has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days as we increased testing," he added. 

Comments
coronavirus cases delhicoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 pandemic
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com