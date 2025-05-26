104 Active Covid Cases In Delhi, 99 Reported In A Week

Over 100 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Delhi amid a resurgence in the infectious disease that has claimed millions of lives across the world since 2020.

The total number of active cases across the country stands at 1,009, shows the country's central COVID-19 dashboard. Capital Delhi has at least 104 active cases, out of which 99 were reported in the last week.

Kerala tops the list of states fighting the latest surge with 430 coronavirus cases, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases. Delhi stands third. Gujarat has 83 cases, Karnataka 47, Uttar Pradesh 15, and West Bengal 12.

At least four deaths due to Covid have been reported from Maharashtra, two from Kerala, and one from Karnataka.

No active case has been reported from Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Covid cases in India had subsided after free and rapid vaccination was carried out in all age groups, providing relief from strict containment rules.