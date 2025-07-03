Forced To Go For Tuition, 14-Year-Old Boy Jumps From Mumbai Building, Dies

A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after his mother forced him to attend his tuition classes in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the boy, Pant Aarti Makwana, jumped from the Brooke building in Kandivali area on Wednesday.

Police said that in her statement, the boy's mother said she had asked him to go for tuition at around 7pm but he appeared reluctant. After constantly being nudged, the boy eventually left the house, leaving his mother to assume he had left for his classes.

Minutes later, the watchman arrived at the house and informed the mother that her son had fallen from the building. She found him lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

An Accidental Death Report has been filed and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found in the family's statement but a detailed probe is underway.