Mumbai Gets 5-km Sea-Facing Promenade, Coastal Road To Stay Open 24X7

Mumbai's seafront is getting a brand-new showstopper. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a 5.25-km promenade and four pedestrian underpasses on the Mumbai Coastal Road, promising the city not just faster travel but a front-row seat to the Arabian Sea.

From Thursday, August 15, Mumbaikars can stroll, jog or cycle along a stretch that is more than twice the length of Marine Drive.

The walkway runs from Priyadarshini Park to Worli, with broad footpaths, landscaped gardens, flowering plants, cycle tracks, and wheelchair-friendly ramps.

Benches placed at intervals invite visitors to pause and soak in sweeping sea views, while the underpasses at Bhulabhai Desai Road, Haji Ali Junction, near Worli Dairy, and Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk make access safe and convenient.

"This promenade will redefine the way Mumbai connects with its coastline," Mr Fadnavis said during the launch from MMRDA's new Bandra (East) headquarters. He urged motorists to obey speed limits when the Coastal Road opens for 24-hour vehicular movement from midnight on Independence Day, warning that CCTV cameras would catch and penalise violators.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the project part of Mumbai's "urban makeover", pointing to ongoing beautification and a planned 70-hectare park along the road.

Built on reclaimed land and designed to withstand rough monsoon tides, the promenade is both a public leisure space and a coastal protection measure. For residents, it means a new destination to walk, cycle, and unwind.