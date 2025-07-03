Stranded F-35B Fighter Jet In Kerala To Get C-17 Globemaster Farewell

Nineteen days after a British F-35B stealth fighter jet made an unscheduled landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the state-of-the-art aircraft remains grounded. With field repair attempts yet to succeed, the United Kingdom is now exploring the option of airlifting the jet aboard a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, a rare move for a fighter of its class.

The F-35B, a short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the Lockheed Martin-built fifth-generation aircraft, had diverted to the Kerala airport after being unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission last week, the emergency diversion was prompted by "adverse weather conditions," which prevented the aircraft from safely landing back on the carrier. The pilot safely landed the aircraft at Thiruvananthapuram on June 15.

Since landing, however, the aircraft has developed what UK authorities have termed "an engineering issue" that has rendered it unable to fly.

File photo of an F-35 fighter being airlifted.

"A UK F-35 aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely. The aircraft has subsequently developed an engineering issue whilst on the ground which precluded its return to the Carrier," the High Commission said.

Sources confirm that initial assessments were conducted, but subsequent attempts to remedy the issue fell short. The Royal Navy has since deployed a team of specialised engineers from the United Kingdom who arrived with advanced diagnostic and repair equipment.

According to sources, airport officials, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), were preparing to move the jet into a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar on the airfield.

The High Commission acknowledged that while a forecast for the aircraft's repair timeline is unavailable, efforts are underway to ensure minimum disruption to local operations.

The Emergency Landing

The aircraft made its emergency landing around 9:30 am local time on June 15, after a routine Indo-UK naval exercise. The aircraft had lower-than-expected fuel levels, which contributed to the urgency of the diversion.

A Royal Navy AW101 Merlin helicopter landed at the airport the following day to extract the pilot, who was transported back to HMS Prince of Wales. The jet, meanwhile, has remained under continuous guard.

Indian Air Force sources confirmed logistical support was extended at the request of the Royal Navy.

The F-35 programme is the largest and costliest weapons development initiative in military aviation history. Globally, the F-35 fleet has flown over 800,000 hours across multiple services and combat theatres. Israel has deployed its F-35As in precision strikes across Syria and Iranian-linked targets, while the US maintains a regular presence of F-35s in the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East.