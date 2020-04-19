Air India Airlifts 3 Lakh Rapid Anti-Body Test Kits From China

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri praised the Indian mission for its efforts.

A special Air India (AI) flight to Guangzhou airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits.

Guangzhou, China:

A special Air India (AI) flight to China's Guangzhou airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits on Saturday, which are headed to Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

"Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on the ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou," Mr Misri tweeted.

As per a tweet from Civil Aviation Minister Hadeep Singh Puri, 247 flights have carried more than 418 tons of medical and essential cargo across 2,45,293 km since since the government of India announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

