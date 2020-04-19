38 Patients From Same Place In Third-Biggest COVID-19 Hotspot In Delhi

Coronavirus: Several streets at Tughlakabad Extension have been sealed now

The third-biggest COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi has been found in the southern end of the national capital, with 38 residents testing positive.

The first three people who tested positive in Tughlakabad Extension in south Delhi include a grocer, officials said, adding they are tracing everyone who could have come in contact with him.

Later, medical teams sent 94 people to be tested for COVID-19. Of them, 35 were found infected with the novel coronavirus.

Several streets at Tughlakabad Extension have been sealed now.

The biggest hotspot in Delhi was Nizamuddin, after thousands who attended an event hosted by an Islamic sect were found positive. The second-biggest hotspot in Delhi was Chandni Mahal.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The top medical body Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has reported 16,365 cases across the country, nearly 600 more than the figures released by the Health Ministry.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) at his residence to and discussed re-starting economic activity in non-containment zones after April 20, in line with announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

Later in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of COVID-19 war room in the North Block of the Secretariat in the national capital, which is buzzing with activity since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. Mr Shah also took stock of the situation prevailing in the country.