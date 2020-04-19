Bengaluru Dental Clinic Turns Into Labour Room Amid Lockdown

Dr Ramya with the newborn near her clinic.

There was an unprecedented commotion at a dental clinic in north Bengaluru when a daily wage labourer recently made a visit to the clinic with his pregnant wife when she was in labour.

The couple had already traveled about 7 km from Gundenahalli when they reached the clinic in Doddabommasandra amid a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

"Within 10 minutes of their arrival, the woman delivered the baby. After the baby showed no sign of life, we focused on using all possible means to save the life of the mother," recalled Dr Ramya, the dental surgeon who became a part of the unplanned delivery.

The nearly 20-year-old mother was bleeding profusely after delivering the premature baby.

While others were busy saving her life, the baby suddenly showed some movement. "We managed to revive the baby too after some time," said Dr Ramya.

The couple apparently could not find any hospital due to the nationwide lockdown .

Both the mother and baby, who are fine now, are getting treatment at the K C Chandra Governmetn Hospital in Bengaluru.