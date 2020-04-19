Read inOther Languages

Coronavirus Lockdown: Change In E-Commerce Rules Again, Only Essentials To Be Delivered. Here's Why

Coronavirus Cases, India: The notification comes a day after the government released a list of activities and services that will be functional from April 20 in parts of the country least affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Cases, India: The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

New Delhi:

The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown period, the Home Ministry said today. The notification comes a day after the government released a list of activities and services that will be functional from April 20 in parts of the country least affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The revised list - another was released this week - includes health services (inclusive of AYUSH), agriculture and horticultural activities, fishing (marine and inland), plantation activities (tea, coffee and rubber with maximum of 50 per cent of workers) and animal husbandry.

An earlier list included the sale of mobile phones, television sets, refrigerators, laptops, clothes and stationery items for schoolchildren sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Delivery vans in different parts of the country will, however, need permission from respective state governments to operate, the government added.

