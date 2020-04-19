



Trains, Flights Unlikely To Resume After May 3, Say Sources

Rail and air travel are unlikely to resume after May 3 and a final decision will be taken after Union Health Ministry's inputs are received on the matter, sources have told NDTV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this week extended the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to May 3 in fight against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.