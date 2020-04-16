



Coronavirus - Airlines Told To Refund Tickets Booked During Lockdown If Asked

Airlines will have to refund tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown within three weeks without cancellation fees if a customer requests for it, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

The directive will apply to all tickets booked during nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus for travel between the same period.

Several consumer groups had raised complaints after some airlines refused to refund the tickets, offering them options to reschedule instead.