Chhattisgarh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Chhattisgarh Elections Results: There are 11 constituencies in the state.

Chhattisgarh voted in the first three phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 19 and 23. There are 11 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Congress and the BSP. The 11 Chhattisgarh seats are: Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar. The voting percentage in Chhattisgarh was recorded between 57-71 per cent in the three phases of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Chhattisgarh voter turnout was 69.4 per cent with the BJP sweeping 10 seats while the Congress winning one. Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Chhattisgarh Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app.

Election Results Of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of the prominent candidates include BJP's Chunnilal Sahu, a former legislator, and Congress' Dhanendra Sahu who is a five-time legislator and former state party president. Other prominent leaders include BJP's Baidu Ram Kashyap and Deepak Baij who is a sitting legislator.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

