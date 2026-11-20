From a champagne-coloured horse to cows barely two feet tall, Rajasthan's Pushkar Fair has brought together some special animals that are attracting attention for their rare features, impressive size and high value. More than 7,000 animals have arrived at the fairgrounds, turning the sandy landscape into a busy livestock marketplace. While horses and camels remain among the main attractions, animals with rare colours, special pedigrees and impressive qualities are drawing particular attention.

One of the biggest attractions is Golden King, a five-year-old purebred Marwari horse whose owner has reportedly received an offer of Rs 30 crore. Dr Kedar Parikh, who travelled from Surat in Gujarat, says the horse is a gift to his daughter and that he has no plans to sell him. Golden King is kept at the Sol Legacy Stud stables and has also sired several colts, many of which have the highly sought-after champagne shade.

Golden King

Parikh described Golden King as a one-of-a-kind champagne cremello horse in the world. Standing over 65 inches tall, he is also a Panch Kalyan horse, a term used for horses with five auspicious features associated with good fortune and superior breeding. Despite receiving an offer of Rs 30 crore, his owner said he wanted to keep him.

Another Marwari horse attracting attention at the fair is Pukhraj, a 20-month-old colt making his debut at Pushkar. Although he shares space with Golden King, Pukhraj has his own special feature. His dappled palomino coat is considered rare among Marwari horses, making him a notable attraction. His owner, Namit Singh, hopes the colt will build a reputation at the fair and attract interest for a future sale.

Pukhraj

Singh explained that the dappled palomino colour and structure are rarely found in Marwari horses, although similar features can be seen in Kathiawari horses. He said Pukhraj's coat colour makes him a rare find among the Marwari breed.

Apart from horses, buffaloes are also drawing attention at the fair. Deva, a prize-winning Murrah buffalo, is being paraded around the fairgrounds by his owner, Ramlal, who has travelled from Asind in Bhilwara. Accompanied by drums and dancers, Deva is being presented in the hope of attracting a good offer.

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Deva weighs 750 kg and is being offered for Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. His owner said the buffalo receives a special diet of cashew nuts, jaggery, oil and two litres of milk every day, costing around Rs 3,000. Ramlal added that Deva's mother used to produce 22 litres of milk daily, while his progeny are expected to produce 25 litres. He also highlighted the Murrah breed's strength and high milk yield.

Another buffalo, Rudra, can be seen moving around the fairgrounds while drinking fresh juice from a bottle. His owner said the drink gives him strength and added that Rudra eats grams, apples and bananas. He described the animal as a good-quality buffalo and said he was looking to sell him for Rs 65 lakh.

Buffaloes: Deva And Rudra

While the horses are housed in neatly arranged stables, with posters displaying the star animals of different stud farms outside their camps, the camels are mostly seen in smaller camps towards the end of the fair. Among these camps is one featuring some particularly unusual animals, including a small black Shetland pony and miniature Punganur cows.

The Punganur cows stand around two and a half feet tall, while some of their calves are barely 15 inches in height. Their small size and playful behaviour make them look like little pet dogs. These miniature cows are valued at around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and can produce approximately two litres of milk per day.

Miniature Cows

The rare Punganur breed also has a connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who keeps these miniature cows at his official residence. This has brought the breed into the national spotlight, and the animals are among the attractions at the Pushkar Fair.

From horses to miniature cows, the fair offers a glimpse of the variety of animals brought together in Pushkar. Here, an animal's value is measured not only by its price but also by its colour, pedigree, rarity and the stories its owners bring along.