The Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan is known for its vibrant atmosphere, traditional music and animal trading. But this year, it is the horses that are grabbing the spotlight. From grand entries accompanied by traditional drummers to dancing performances and eye-catching price tags running into crores of rupees, these animals are no less than celebrities at the annual fair.

As drums beat and dancers perform, King Romeo, a tall white stallion, makes a grand entry into the fairgrounds. As the horse prances through the crowd, its owner showers currency notes into the air. Elsewhere, visitors jostle to take selfies with horses such as Badal and Davnur, while several trained animals display their dancing skills and perform tricks on the roads.

For horse owners, the fair is not just an opportunity to showcase their prized animals but also a platform to promote their bloodlines and breeding businesses.

One of the biggest attractions this year is Badal, the star horse of Jethwal Stud, whose asking price is reportedly Rs 23 crore. His arrival at the fair was accompanied by traditional drums and security personnel. Visitors have been gathering outside his stable to photograph him, while videos featuring the horse frequently attract attention on social media.

Badal's owner, Rahul Jethwal, says the stud has three prominent horses: Badal, New Badal and Vishwas. However, he is not interested in selling the star attraction. "I have nothing to say about the price. People are quoting figures according to their own estimates. I have no intention of selling this horse," he said.

His brother Shivraj Jethwal, who is also associated with the stud, believes Badal's popularity has helped increase the value of their other horses and their offspring. "The price is for Badal's bloodline. Our main horse, the original Badal, is the father of all these horses. That is why their starting price is Rs 5 lakh. Beyond that, it depends on how much a buyer is willing to pay," Shivraj said.

However, not everyone at the fair is impressed by the multi-crore valuations. Gopi, a horse trader from Fazilka in Punjab, has brought two stallions, Top and Missile, which are used for breeding. He believes the claims of horses being worth Rs 20-21 crore are exaggerated. According to him, the actual value of even the most expensive horses at the fair may not exceed Rs 4-5 crore. He argues that inflated price claims could discourage potential buyers rather than help the horse trade.

Another major attraction is the white Nukra breed. With their milky-white coats, pink muzzles and distinctive appearance, these horses have drawn considerable attention from visitors. They are particularly popular for weddings, marriage processions and other auspicious occasions.

Rajkumar, a horse owner from Kekri near Ajmer, claims that his mare Krishna is the tallest at the fair. Although he values her in crores of rupees, he says he has no plans to sell her and has brought her only for display.

Other high-profile horses have also added to the excitement. Golden King, a Marwari horse from Gujarat, has an asking price of Rs 21 crore. Meanwhile, Alex and RDX, brought from Maharashtra, have each been valued at Rs 5 crore by their owner. Reports have also suggested that Alex received a bid of around Rs 3.5 crore.

However, the quoted valuations do not necessarily translate into actual transactions. Golden King, for instance, has been brought to Pushkar for display rather than sale.

Crore-Worth Claims Versus Actual Horse Sales

This is not the first time multi-crore price tags have generated excitement at the Pushkar Fair.

At the 2025 edition, a Chandigarh-based horse owner quoted Rs 15 crore for his horse Shahbaz and claimed to have received offers of up to Rs 9 crore. The Marwari mare Nagina was valued at Rs 1 crore, while her owner reportedly turned down an offer of Rs 55 lakh.

However, official trading figures told a different story. According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 224 horses had been sold for a combined Rs 75 lakh by that stage of the fair. The highest recorded transaction was worth just Rs 4.60 lakh. Officials had also dismissed social media claims suggesting that horses were being sold for crores.

The gap between advertised valuations and actual sale prices remains an important distinction. A horse's breed, height, physical build, performance in competitions and breeding potential can all influence its value. But a multi-crore asking price does not necessarily mean a buyer is willing to pay that amount. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department say the fair is still in its early stages but do not expect the overall value of horse trading to reach crores of rupees this year either.

Davnur's Luxury Lifestyle And Dancing Horses

Beyond their price tags, some horses are attracting attention for their elaborate lifestyles. Davnur, for instance, has become a talking point for his royal treatment. The horse is reportedly served water directly from Bisleri bottles, while his feed is mixed with cashews and almonds. Large posters and hoardings featuring such prized animals have also become a common sight at the fair.

Meanwhile, dancing horses continue to entertain visitors with their rhythmic movements, agility and carefully trained performances. Mounted personnel of the Rajasthan Police have also won applause for their impressive riding stunts during the horse show.