Tourists, Camels, Horses Converge As Rajasthan's Iconic Pushkar Fair Begins

The three-week annual Pushkar Fair, one of Rajasthan's biggest draws on the tourism calendar, kicked off in Ajmer on Wednesday. To be held until November 7, the state's largest livestock fair will see camels, horses and cattle being traded.

The fair began with the opening of a temporary office of the animal husbandry department. Dr Sunil Ghiya, the department's joint director, told NDTV, "We will set up checkpoints on routes being used by animals to come to the fair for livestock trade. All livestock will be registered, checked by veterinary doctors, and tagged. Precautions are necessary as livestock gather and stay here in large numbers, and there is a danger of communicable diseases."

"We are also digitising these records, especially for camels, cows, buffaloes and horses, which are the main species brought to the fair. Officials and doctors from the animal husbandry department will be available around the clock at the Pushkar fair," he said.

The Pushkar fair has animals competing for prizes in various categories, such as the best milk producer and the best horse breed. The Gir cows have a special competition of their own after becoming famous for producing A2 protein milk.

The best-dressed camel show is a huge attraction for traders as well as tourists, while the traditional Nagaur Bull competition continues to draw crowds.

According to Guru Prasad Tanwar, sub-divisional officer at the Pushkar SDM office, special arrangements have been made for crowd management. He said VIP culture has been done away with, and entry into the fair is on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All teams on duty here have been sensitised for crowd management, so nothing untoward happens. Additional forces and CCTV cameras have also been deployed in the mela," he told NDTV.

"All departments working here will closely coordinate with the mela magistrate's office, the forest department, the police department, the district administration, and the electricity department. The superintendent of police and the additional district magistrate are reviewing preparations for cultural programs," he said.

Manoj Ramlani from the Karu Bhai Horse Camp said horse traders from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have started reaching Pushkar.

"Marwari horses are a big draw, they have a royal look, and their sale price will also be determined by their stock, ancestry, training and qualities they display. From lakhs to even crores, a horse can fetch good money at the Pushkar fair," he said.

For tourists, the Pushkar fair will have its usual attractions, including the matka race, bridal competition for foreign visitors and the famous "who has the longest and most lustrous moustache" competition.

The timing of the fair is also significant in the Hindu calendar, as it marks the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Taking dips in the holy Pushkar Lake is considered to bestow blessings.