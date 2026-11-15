"Politically Motivated": BJP As Kangana Ranaut Faces FIR In Himachal, Congress Responds

A police case registered against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in Shimla over her remarks targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has triggered a fresh political confrontation in Himachal Pradesh, with the actor-politician's party calling it a "politically motivated" move.

The Shimla Police on Friday charged Ranaut, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal's Mandi, under charges of promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony, public mischief and defamation over a social media post on the Gandhi family. The case was registered after a complaint alleged that Ranaut's November 10 post contained inflammatory insinuations regarding the deaths of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

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BJP's Jairam Thakur accused the Congress government in Himachal of cracking down on detractors over their social media posts.

The former Himachal chief minister said that Ranaut's remarks were her personal opinion and in a democracy, every individual has the right to express their own views.

Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the Himachal assembly, called the FIR an act of political vendetta by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, and called the Congress intolerant of social media criticism.

Jairam Thakur and Kangana Ranaut during 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Photo Credit: ANI

"The people who are taking care of the social media handles of the state Congress put out ... such posts against senior BJP leaders which are so objectionable that they cannot be read or seen, and an FIR should also be registered against them, but despite several requests, no cases are registered against them," he said.

Congress Defends Kangana Ranaut FIR

Congress' Jagat Singh Negi defended the FIR, saying action against false and defamatory allegations is justified.

He also accused the BJP of making baseless allegations against Sonia Gandhi.

The minister claimed that the BJP was uncomfortable with the contents of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which released on Tuesday, because it had no answers to the issues raised in it.

Jagat Singh Negi

Photo Credit: facebook/jagatsinghnegimla

He alleged that instead of responding to its contents, BJP leaders had resorted to what he described as low-level and misleading statements.

Negi argued that making false and factually incorrect allegations to damage someone's public image cannot be justified, and said if remarks made on social media are defamatory or unsupported by facts, legal action is warranted.

Questioning the BJP's charge of political vendetta, he said allegations against an individual and their family, particularly those who have contributed to the country, must be backed by evidence. He maintained that anyone making such claims should also be prepared to substantiate them.

What Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Said

According to the complaint, one of the posts from Ranaut's handle referred to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" and suggested that her relatives were killed one after another, eventually paving the way for her to become the head of government.

The post ended with the remark, "How convenient."

Ranaut also claimed that Sanjay Gandhi's wife, Maneka Gandhi, was abruptly expelled from the family residence following his death.

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The complainant, Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla, said that this "calculated narrative crosses the line from political dissent into dangerous territory capable of inciting public hostility and disturbing public tranquility".

He alleged that the posts constituted "public mischief by circulating false information with the intent to cause fear or alarm, and could promote enmity between different groups and act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and contain imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration".