Bhopal Man Caught By Woman's Family Forced To Drink Urine, Thrashed

A case of extreme brutality against a young man from Bhopal has surfaced from Rajasthan, exposing a disturbing mix of vigilante violence, humiliation, and lawlessness.

Sonu, an 18-year-old resident of Bhopal's Kolar, was allegedly kidnapped, held captive for three days, and subjected to inhuman torture in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. What has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan alike is a video of the assault that has now gone viral.

The footage reportedly shows Sonu being mercilessly beaten by several men and, in an act of shocking degradation, being forced to drink urine from a beer bottle.

According to police sources, Sonu was in a relationship with a woman from Puloro village in Jhalawar district. Some 15 days ago, the woman left her home and came to Bhopal, where she stayed with Sonu. Later, after her family intervened, she returned to Rajasthan.

Soon after, Sonu allegedly received a call from the woman asking him to come to Rajasthan to meet her. Trusting the call, he travelled to Puloro village. But instead of a reunion, he walked into an ambush.

As soon as he reached the village, members of the woman's family allegedly kidnapped him and kept him in a house. What followed was hours of relentless violence.

The police said Sonu was brutally assaulted for hours, kicked, punched, and threatened. The torture went beyond physical violence. In a deliberate attempt to break him mentally and humiliate him, the accused forced him to drink urine, recording the entire act on video.

The video was later sent to Sonu's family in Bhopal, triggering panic and desperation. The family immediately approached the Kolar police station for help. The Kolar police have confirmed that the incident took place in Rajasthan, but said the immediate priority was ensuring Sonu's safety.

"A special police team has been dispatched. We are in constant coordination with the Rajasthan Police. The victim's statement is being recorded and the video is being verified. Strict legal action will follow," said inspector Sanjay Soni.

The authorities are in the process of identifying all the accused involved in the assault. The police said cases will be filed under multiple sections related to kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault, criminal intimidation, and other inhumane acts.

Investigators are examining whether additional charges related to organised violence and extortion would apply.