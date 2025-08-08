Man Urinates In Lonavala's Bushi Dam As Another Swims Nearby, Video Sparks Outrage

Bushi Dam in Lonavala is a popular destination during the rainy season, attracting hundreds of tourists each year who come to enjoy the gushing water streams, stairways overflowing with rainwater, and scenic views. However, a disturbing video recently shot at the location has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many calling for stricter regulations and improved surveillance at such tourist spots. In the video, one man is seen swimming in the stream while another urinates just metres away. The shocking act, filmed by a bystander, has raised serious concerns about hygiene and public behaviour.

"Zero civic sense! One guy is enjoying a bath while the other is pissing in the stream. This is exactly why I've stopped going to pools and such streams," an X user wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

Watch the video below:

Zero civ!c sense!



One guy is enjoying the bath while the other one is p!ssing in the stream.



This is the reason why I've stopped going in pools & such streams🤢 pic.twitter.com/p8uVwSsnvK — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 6, 2025

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 700,000 views. In the comments sections, users expressed shock and frustration over the disturbing scene.

"Cant educate everyone in this country. These kind of things make us look like third world countries," wrote one user. "I've seen nearby public toilet channelled into such ponds or rivers many times. Never trust external water sources, however clean they may seem," commented another.

"That too when people, especially females, were passing in front of him," while someone added, "Yuck! Disgusting," said a third user.

"They take this same disgusting behaviour abroad and then cry 'racism' when citizens of those countries object to their disgusting lack of civic sense. It's not just about taking it abroad; in the digital era, these videos will be watched worldwide, further ruining our reputation," wrote another.

"This isn't just a lack of civic sense, it's a lack of basic human decency.Nature isn't your toilet, and public spaces aren't your private playground. Respect the space. Respect others. This is exactly why so many beautiful places are getting ruined," one user commented.

