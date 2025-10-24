On Camera, Man Urinates Out Of Moving Thar In Gurugram

A man has taken car 'stunts' to a whole new level in Gurugram.

A video which is going viral shows a Mahindra Thar being driven recklessly near the Sadar Bazaar area in the city while the passenger stands on the side step with the door open and urinates from the moving vehicle.

The incident took place on Wednesday and was caught on camera by someone in a car behind the Thar. As the video started being widely shared, the police took note and registered a case.

Investigation revealed that the car was being driven by 23-year-old Mohit and the passenger who did the deed was Anuj, 25, both residents of Jhajjar in Haryana.

Both of them were arrested on Friday and the Thar has also been seized.

"Investigation revealed that the Thar vehicle used in the crime belonged to Mohit. Mohit was driving the vehicle carelessly and negligently, while Anuj committed the shameful act of urinating out of the moving vehicle," said Sandeep Kumar, police spokesperson, Gurugram.

"Mohit has been booked in Rajasthan's Jhajjar in a case of murder, two cases of brawling and one case under the Arms Act in Haryana's Rohtak. He was arrested and sent to jail in a case registered in Jhajjar, and was released on bail in December 2022. We are questioning the accused," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.