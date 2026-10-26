After DMK Ex-Minister's Arrest, TVK's "Bengal Monitor Lizard" Jab At MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) following the arrest of former state Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged Rs 100 crore corruption case. The party's IT wing accused DMK president MK Stalin of hypocrisy and questioned his response to the corruption allegations against his former minister.

In a series of social media posts, the TVK IT wing invoked Mahesh's remarks after the 2025 Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed during a rally addressed by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay. The party used the former minister's words about repeatedly asking the public to follow "safety conditions" to take a swipe at the DMK leadership.

One of the posts carried the phrase "Conditions are followed", accompanied by a winking emoji, an apparent reference to a viral video recorded after the stampede in which Mahesh, who was then the Education Minister, was seen breaking down in tears while speaking about the repeated appeals made to the public to comply with the conditions laid down for the gathering.

In one of its posts, the TVK IT wing directly targeted Stalin, asking whether the DMK president had been asleep while in power and accusing him of making statements without addressing allegations of corruption involving his party's leaders.

"Stalin sir, who can't be caught... Were you sleeping while in power? When your ministers have racked up so many corruption cases, why, sir, are you just flapping your mouth like a Bengal monitor lizard?" the post said.

Mahesh was arrested by the Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday, shortly after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in connection with allegations that money had been collected from private school managements in exchange for permanent recognition, licences and other government approvals.

In another lengthy post, the TVK IT wing described the DMK as "corruption-soaked" and accused it of repeatedly engaging in corruption across different sectors without sparing any department.

"Even the corruption-soaked, stinking DMK-aren't they a disaster in every wedding house? Is it fair for those who have staged corruption games relentlessly in every sector, without sparing a single department, to now don the guise of the virtuous?" the post said. "The DMK that lets them all run free, now the law and justice are letting it run free for corruption cases too."

The TVK also challenged the DMK's political messaging, questioning whether the party could continue to speak about "pure power" while facing allegations of corruption.

"Did you think that the corrupt power, the evil force DMK, which dons the guise of the virtuous, can wildly rant about 'pure power' from now on, and the people will sprinkle you with rosewater?" it asked.