Air India Flight From Bengaluru To London Diverted Due To Technical Issue

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft flying from Bengaluru to London Heathrow was diverted to Jeddah on Monday due to a technical issue after being airborne for over six hours.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said the plane made a precautionary diversion and is currently undergoing comprehensive technical inspections in accordance with established safety protocols.

"Air India Flight AI133, operating from Bengaluru (BLR) to London Heathrow (LHR) on 23 March, made a precautionary en route diversion to Jeddah following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Jeddah Airport at 1958 hrs IST, and all passengers and crew are confirmed safe," the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.

The spokesperson also said the airline was coordinating closely with Jeddah Airport authorities and local agencies to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to passengers and crew.

Information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the aircraft was airborne for more than six hours.

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