Following a similar move by Southern Railway, Eastern Railway (ER) has warned passengers against playing music or videos on mobile phones in speaker mode, making loud or prolonged phone calls, and using high-volume ringtones on trains and railway premises. Such activities, if deemed a public nuisance, could attract a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months under the Railways Act, 1989.

The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway has issued instructions to all its four divisions to ensure the responsible use of mobile phones and prevent noise-related disturbances at railway stations and inside trains, in line with an advisory issued by the Railway Board, an ER official said on Friday.

In a statement, the railway zone said that such activities could invite penal action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, which provides for a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for a term of up to six months.

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Ticket examiners can initiate appropriate action against passengers found engaging in activities that amount to nuisance under the Act, the statement added.

Passengers have been advised not to play music or watch videos on their mobile phones using loudspeakers, engage in loud or prolonged telephone conversations, or keep their phones on high-volume ringtones.

According to railway officials, such behaviour often inconveniences fellow passengers and disrupts the peaceful atmosphere inside train compartments, particularly in air-conditioned coaches, where noise can be especially disturbing.

To spread awareness, Eastern Railway will also make regular announcements in regional languages, Hindi and English through public address systems at stations and, wherever feasible, inside trains.

The announcements will urge passengers to use earphones while listening to music or watching videos and keep their mobile phones on silent or vibration mode, or at a low ringtone volume.

The move is aimed at ensuring a more comfortable and peaceful travel experience for passengers while discouraging behaviour that causes unnecessary disturbance to fellow commuters.



(With inputs from PTI)