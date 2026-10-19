Loud Phone Calls, Music On Trains May Land You In Jail

Watching videos or playing your favourite songs on a train journey could soon come with a price - if the volume disturbs fellow passengers. Southern Railway has issued fresh instructions to curb loud music played through mobile phone speakers on trains and at railway stations, with fines of up to Rs 1,000 for violations. Those who repeatedly cause a nuisance despite warnings could face up to six months in jail and a fine of Rs 5,000. The railway has urged passengers to use earphones and respect others' comfort.

In a letter issued by its Chennai headquarters, Southern Railway said loud music and audio played through speakers on trains and at stations cause inconvenience to other passengers and affect their journey and rest.

It has directed railway divisions to raise awareness through public announcement (PA) systems and notices at stations and on trains. Announcements may be made in Hindi, English and regional languages.

Railway Board's 2012 Instructions

Southern Railway's letter also refers to Railway Board instructions dated July 23, 2012, which advised passengers against speaking loudly or for long periods on mobile phones and using loud ringtones.

The Board had noted that such activities inconvenience fellow passengers, particularly in air-conditioned coaches. It had recommended awareness campaigns urging passengers to keep their phones on silent or vibration mode, lower ringtone volumes and avoid speaking loudly on calls.

With mobile internet use growing, playing music, videos and other content through phone speakers on trains and at stations has emerged as an area of focus for authorities.

Southern Railway has now directed its divisions to raise awareness and take action under the applicable rules.

What Does Section 145 Of The Railways Act Say?

The railway's letter cites Section 145 of the Railways Act, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The section provides for action against nuisance, indecent behaviour or wilfully interfering with amenities provided by the railway administration on railway premises.

The provisions include:

First action: A railway employee may remove a person causing a nuisance from railway premises. Depending on the circumstances, the person's pass or ticket may also be seized, and a fine of up to Rs 1,000 may be imposed.

Repeat violations: If the person continues causing a nuisance despite a lawful direction from a railway employee, they may face simple imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

Powers of railway staff: According to Southern Railway's instructions, an authorised commercial employee not below the rank of ticket examiner may impose a fine of Rs 1,000 in such cases.

However, playing music on a mobile phone will not automatically lead to imprisonment in every case. Action will depend on the circumstances and the applicable legal provisions.

Instructions To Railway Divisions

Southern Railway has directed all concerned divisions to take the following steps to make passengers aware of the rules:

Make announcements in Hindi, English and regional languages through PA systems at stations and on trains.

Ask passengers to avoid playing loud music or videos through speakers.

Urge passengers not to speak loudly on mobile phones.

Advise passengers to use earphones.

Put up notices and information boards at railway stations and on trains.

Take action under the rules against violations that disturb fellow passengers.

Southern Railway has asked the concerned divisions to submit reports on the steps taken to implement the instructions to its headquarters by October 20, 2026.

Impact On Passengers

According to a senior Southern Railway official, the move aims to ensure a peaceful and comfortable journey.

Passengers travelling on long-distance trains often face inconvenience from loud music, videos played on mobile phones and people speaking loudly on calls. The official said the railway wants passengers to be mindful of those around them while using their phones.