These Swiss Train Rides Will Make You Feel Like You Are In A Shah Rukh Khan Film

Not many Bollywood films have captured the magic of romance quite like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The breathtaking Swiss landscapes and iconic train moments shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made Switzerland a dream destination for many Bollywood fans.

Content creator duo Nocey and Abhishek shared glimpses from their Switzerland trip and recommended three scenic Swiss train routes that will offer you a chance to step straight into a Shah Rukh Khan film:

Bernina Express

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Their first recommendation is Bernina Express, which offers a four-hour journey across 196 bridges and 55 tunnels. The journey starts from Chur in Switzerland and crosses St Moritz, the Bernina Pass, and Poschiavo before reaching Tirano in Italy. According to the creators, the best time to visit is between May and October for lush green landscapes and December to March for snowy mountain capes. One-way prices start from CHF 73 (Rs 8,506) and go up to CHF 157 (Rs 18,294), depending on the route and travel coach.

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Belle Epoque

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This vintage train offers a nostalgic journey through the scenic landscapes of Switzerland. The journey begins from Montreux and via Château-d'Oex and Gstaad; the train reaches its destination in Zweisimmen. The ride takes around 2 hours 10 minutes to complete. June to September and December to February are the best months to take the ride. According to the creators, one-way ticket prices for 2nd class are approximately CHF 30 (Rs 3,495) – CHF40 (Rs 4,660), while 1st class tickets cost between CHF 50 and 70.

Also Read: This 4-Day Train Journey Across India Takes You Through 9 States And 4,000 Km

Glacier Express

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This train is renowned for offering one of the world's most scenic journeys. The route begins at Zermatt and passes through Brig, Andermatt, Disentis, and Chur before reaching St Moritz. The train takes around 8 hours to complete the journey. The creator duo recommends June to September and December to March to be the best times for the ride. One-way ticket prices in this train start from CHF 213 (Rs 24,819) and go up to CHF 540 (Rs 62,921).