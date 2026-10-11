Jannat Zubair Gives A Peek Into Her Switzerland Getaway With 'A Little Swiss Train Dump'

A post by actor Jannat Zubair recently went viral on social media. She gave fans a glimpse of her Swiss getaway, sharing a series of photos and a video from a train journey in Switzerland. She captioned the post: "A little Swiss train dump @travelswitzerland_official #travelswitzerland."

Jannat was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She kept her hair tied up in a bun and wore a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Take a look at the post here:

Fans and social media users flooded the comments section with messages and compliments. One wrote, "You always look so beautiful, pretty, and cute!" while another commented, "Allah Pak is always with you, meri jaan." Another user wrote, "Our Jann, living her little dream."

In other news, Jannat previously appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where Soha asked her which app she wished had never been created. Jannat responded thoughtfully, saying it was a difficult question to answer.

She then said, "Random beauty filter apps. They just set such unrealistic beauty standards, especially for the younger audience."

She added, "A little fun is okay, like if a pimple pops up in a picture, you remove it. You do a normal smoothing of the skin just to make it a little clearer, and all these things are okay. But you can't completely change your face."

"I have met people who look so different in pictures, and then when you see them in person, you are shocked. The apps change your lips and your eyes, give you dimples, a sharper jawline and cheekbones, and even slim your waist. It's scary," added Jannat.

Also Read: Inside Jannat Zubair's Mumbai Home: White Interiors, Luxe Crockery, And A Glam Room