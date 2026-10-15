Mumbai To Lonavala Vistadome Train Has Rotating Seats, Observation Deck, And Ticket Price Is Only Rs 700

A scenic train journey from Mumbai to Lonavala is an experience worth adding to your travel bucket list. A content creator recently shared glimpses of travelling on the route via the Vistadome train. With breathtaking views of lush green landscapes, rolling hills, picturesque valleys, and waterfalls, the journey became a one-of-a-kind experience for her.

"Recently I travelled from Mumbai to Lonavala for just Rs 700 in this luxurious Vistadome coach,” she revealed. Sharing a look inside the train, the creator revealed that the most striking feature is the train's large panoramic windows. “It makes the journey really exciting, and the chairs rotate up to 180 degrees so you can enjoy every single view,” she added.

The fully air-conditioned coach also had a separate luggage compartment for extra storage. Another surprising feature of the train was the observation deck, where people can sit and soak up the breathtaking views of misty hills, lush greenery, and waterfalls.

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Take a look at the video:

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Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “Mumbai to Lonavala is already a beautiful route, but experiencing it from a Vistadome coach during the monsoon is a completely different vibe. Think foggy mountains, waterfalls, endless greenery, and panoramic windows… all while sitting in a super comfortable coach. And honestly, the observation deck is what makes this experience even more special! If you're planning a Lonavala trip this monsoon, add this train experience to your list!”

According to the creator, the journey took only 2.5 hours, but it is a must-have experience, especially during the monsoon. She mentioned that on the Mumbai to Lonavala route, there are three to four trains that offer the Vistadome option. Tourists need to select the EV coach when booking to experience the scenic train journey.