Japan's Seven Stars To India's Maharajas' Express, 7 Of The World's Most Luxurious Trains

Train journeys can be a great way to see a country while sitting back and enjoying the changing views outside the window. But some trains offer much more than a simple ride from one place to another.

Luxury trains take such travel to another level with stylish interiors, comfortable rooms, fine food and personalised service. Some even offer private butlers to look after passengers during the journey. From large windows that offer clear views to carefully designed dining areas and comfortable cabins, each part of the trip is planned to make the ride special.

Here are 7 luxury trains from around the world that promise beautiful views, comfort, good food and memorable journeys.

1. Belmond Orient Express

Photo Credit: Belmond Orient Express Website

The Belmond Orient Express takes travellers through some of Europe's 15 most beautiful cities. Guests can enjoy meals while watching the scenery outside the windows. The train has sleeper coaches inspired by the 1920s, and passengers have access to steward service throughout the day and night. Another special part of the journey is its famous Bar 3674, where guests can relax, enjoy drinks and listen to live music.

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2. Belmond Andean Explorer

Photo Credit: Belmond Andean Explorer Website

The Belmond Andean Explorer offers travellers a chance to see Peru from a moving hotel on rails. Passengers can relax in stylish 35-sleeper cabins and spend time in comfortable lounge areas. The train also has an open-air observation area where travellers can enjoy the views and fresh mountain air.

3. Rovos Rail

Photo Credit: Rovos Rail Instagram

Rovos Rail gives passengers a comfortable way to explore several parts of Africa. Routes can take travellers through South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana. Outside the windows, passengers may see mountains, wildlife areas and small towns. The train also offers private suites where guests can relax during the journey.

4. Belmond Eastern & Oriental Express

Photo Credit: Belmond Eastern & Oriental Express Website

The Belmond Eastern & Oriental Express travels between Singapore and parts of Malaysia. Meals are served onboard, while menus have been curated by André Chiang. Some journeys also include stops and experiences outside the train. The train has two Presidential Suites, 20 State Cabins and 10 Pullman Cabins. For relaxation, the train also has a Dior Spa and an Observation Car.

5. Belmond Royal Scotsman

Photo Credit: Belmond Royal Scotsman Website

The Belmond Royal Scotsman takes passengers through the Scottish Highlands. The train is designed for a small number of guests, with only 18 cabins, which offer comfortable spaces to rest, while the restaurant serves meals made with Scottish ingredients. Guests can also spend time in the observation car.

6. Seven Stars

Photo Credit: Seven Stars Website

Japan's Seven Stars offers a luxury train to discover the beauty of Kyushu. The train has dining and lounge areas where guests can enjoy meals made with local ingredients. The train name represents the seven prefectures of Kyushu Island, such as Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Kagoshima and Miyazaki.

The number also stands for seven things that make Kyushu special, including its natural beauty, local food, hot springs, history and culture, refreshing the mind, body and soul, warmth of its people and the trains that connect the island.

8. Maharajas' Express

Photo Credit: Maharajas' Express Website

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India's Maharajas' Express offers travellers a luxury rail journey through some of the country's well-known destinations. Depending on the route, passengers can visit places such as Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Mumbai. The train has private cabins, dining cars and lounges where guests can relax between stops. Its interiors are inspired by a royal Indian theme, while the onboard meals include Indian and international dishes.