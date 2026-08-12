Etihad's Luxury 3-Room Suite In The Sky Comes With A Double Bed And A Private Shower

- Inside the ultra-luxury three-room flight suite featuring a living room, bedroom and private shower.
- The suite offers chauffeur services, gourmet dining, luxury amenities and personalised service.
- One-way fares can cost up to $30,000, depending on the route and duration of the fli
Luxury travel is no longer limited to five-star hotels, private villas or exclusive resorts. For those willing to spend a little more, the journey itself can become a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Imagine having a spacious living room to unwind in, a separate bedroom to sleep in and your own en-suite bathroom, all within the confines of an aircraft.
Etihad Airways' Airbus A380 takes this concept to another level with The Residence. Spanning a private living room, bedroom and en-suite bathroom, The Residence offers far more than the conventional first-class cabin.
The lavish suite combines spacious interiors with personalised hospitality, allowing travellers to relax, dine and sleep in separate spaces while making their way to their destination.
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The executive experience unfolds on the ground as the airline offers check-in at the doorstep and provides luxury chauffeur services for a personal welcome at the airport. After boarding, passengers are taken to their private 3-room cabin.
The large lounge area features two spacious sofa seats and a big television screen. The bedroom includes a plush double red along with luxury bedding and designer loungewear.
The cabin also has a dedicated shower and restroom area with a Giorgio Armani amenity kit, including creams, eye masks, socks, and other necessary toiletries.
Other services include gourmet dining, inflight Wi-Fi and a boutique wine list comprising expensive liquors. The bespoke journey is available on select flights between Abu Dhabi, London, New York, and Paris. According to AFAR, a full one-way ticket for this flight generally ranges from $20,000 to $30,000 depending on the route and length of the flight.
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This is one of the extravagant examples of premium air travel and is a part of a wider shift towards more personalised and private flying experiences. From first-class suites and enclosed cabins to private jets, travellers today have more ways to turn the journey into an experience tailored to comfort and convenience.
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