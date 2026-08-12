Georgia Visa Explained: Rules, Documents And Exemptions For Indians

Planning a trip to Georgia from India? Indian passport holders generally need a visa to enter Georgia for tourism or business. The good news is that the process can be completed online through Georgia's official e-Visa portal, without visiting an embassy or consular office.

Do Indians Need A Visa For Georgia?

Indian citizens travelling to Georgia for tourism or business generally need a visa. The Georgian e-Visa is the online route for short-term visitors. Travellers can complete the application online, make the required payment and, if approved, receive the e-Visa electronically.

The e-Visa gives travellers the same right to enter Georgian territory as an ordinary sticker visa placed in a passport.

Who Can Travel To Georgia Without A Georgian Visa?

Indian travellers may not need a Georgian visa if they hold a valid visa or residence permit issued by certain countries or territories.

These include:

EU Member States

United States

United Kingdom and its territories

Canada

Japan

South Korea

Israel

Switzerland

Norway

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Australia

New Zealand

Certain dependent territories

The visa or residence permit must be valid on the day the traveller enters Georgia. So, before applying for a Georgian visa, check whether an existing valid visa or residence permit makes you eligible for the exemption.

Also Read: Attari Border Reopens For E-Visa Holders: What Travellers Need To Know

The Process Of Application

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The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates an e-Visa portal for short-term visitors.

Fill in the e-Visa application and provide the required information and documents.

The application fee has to be paid online using a credit or debit card.

Once the application is approved, the e-Visa confirmation is sent electronically. Travellers should print it and carry it during the trip.

Documents Needed

The required documents include:

Valid passport or travel document

Document proving the purpose of travel

Proof of accommodation

Travel and health insurance

Document proving sufficient financial means

Travellers must also be able to present the required documents at the Georgian state border.

Is Travel Insurance Mandatory For Georgia?

Indian travellers visiting Georgia must have travel health insurance. The policy must provide minimum coverage of 30,000 GEL. This is not something travellers should leave until the last minute. Proof of travel and health insurance is among the documents travellers may need to provide during their journey.

Also Read: Fast-Track Immigration Explained: Who Can Use It And Which Airports Offer It

What Happens If The Georgia Visa Application Is Rejected?

A rejection does not necessarily mean the traveller can never apply again. If an application is denied, the first step is to check the reason for the refusal. If the rejection was linked to missing information, incorrect documents or another issue that can be addressed, travellers may be able to correct the problem and submit a fresh application.

A Georgia e-Visa makes the application process considerably simpler because it can be completed online. But visa approval is not the only document requirement for the journey.

Travellers should arrive at the Georgian border with their passport, printed e-Visa and the documents supporting their purpose of travel, accommodation, insurance and financial means.