Fast-Track Immigration Explained: Who Can Use It And Which Airports Offer It

If you regularly fly internationally, there is a way to spend less time at immigration. The Fast-Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) allows eligible passengers to clear immigration through biometric e-gates instead of waiting at a manual counter.

The facility is already available at several Indian airports, and Goa is now set to join the network after the Centre approved its activation there. The government says eligible passengers can complete immigration through the e-gates in under 30 seconds.

Which Airports Have Fast-Track Immigration?

The FTI-TTP e-gates are currently available at 13 airports:

Delhi

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Kolkata

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Cochin

Lucknow

Amritsar

Calicut

Trivandrum

Trichy

Goa has also been approved for activation.

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Who Can Use Fast-Track Immigration?

FTI-TTP is available to:

Indian nationals

Foreign nationals holding an OCI card

The service is free, and there is no fee to register either. However, there are some restrictions:

Travellers with an ECR passport cannot enrol.

Children below seven years are also not eligible.

For children between 7 and 18, a parent's or guardian's email ID and mobile number can be used for registration.

How Do You Get Access?

You cannot simply arrive at the airport and use the e-gate. You need to register for FTI-TTP first. Applicants need to authenticate their identity using a mobile OTP and email verification.

You need to upload a recent passport-size photograph, scanned copies of the required passport pages, and OCI card documents, if applicable. Your passport should also have at least six months' validity when you apply.

After applying online, you need to enrol your fingerprints and facial image at a designated international airport or FRRO office.

The registration process can take up to one month. So, this is something frequent international travellers should complete well before their next trip.

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How Does The E-Gate Work?

Once you are registered, the process at the airport is simple:

Head to the FTI-TTP e-gates at the international terminal and follow the instructions on the machine.

Your identity is verified using your registered biometric details.

Once the verification is completed, the immigration clearance is processed automatically.

The e-gates are available for both departures and arrivals. So you can use FTI-TTP when leaving India and when returning.

Is DigiYatra Enough?

FTI-TTP and DigiYatra are separate. Even if you already use DigiYatra, you cannot use the FTI-TTP immigration e-gates unless you separately register for the programme and complete biometric enrolment.

For international travellers, immigration is one of the airport processes that can involve a long queue. FTI-TTP removes the need to use the regular immigration counter for eligible registered passengers.

Once enrolled, travellers can use biometric e-gates at participating airports instead. For someone who travels abroad frequently, that can mean less time standing in line and a much quicker immigration process.

The programme is also free, and membership can last for up to 10 years, making it particularly useful for regular international flyers.