Watch: Virat Kohli And Sania Mirza Praise India's Fast-Track Immigration Programme

India's Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Travellers' Programme (FTI-TTP) is steadily gaining popularity among frequent international travellers. Designed to cut down waiting time at airports, the initiative is helping passengers move through immigration faster and with less hassle. Now, some of the country's biggest sporting icons are also talking about its benefits.

Recently, the Bureau of Immigration, India, shared Instagram videos featuring cricket star Virat Kohli and tennis legend Sania Mirza, highlighting how the programme has improved their airport experience.

In the video, Virat Kohli praised the introduction of e-gates and the smoother immigration process. He said, "The Indian Home Ministry has launched e-gates and made the immigration process very smooth. I am also a frequent traveller, and because of e-gates and the time it took to get to the counters, it is completely over. It is a very smooth and efficient process."

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza encouraged travellers to enrol in the programme. In the clip, she said, "The Government of India has launched the Fast Track Immigration Travellers' Programme. The initiative has made airport travel faster, safer and smarter."

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What Is FTI-TTP?

The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Travellers' Programme was launched in 2024 to make international travel quicker and more convenient. It allows registered passengers to bypass regular immigration queues and complete immigration clearance in as little as 30 seconds.

The programme is currently available at 13 airports across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Amritsar, Calicut, Trivandrum and Trichy.

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How Does It Work?

Passengers enrolled under FTI-TTP can use self-service e-gates instead of regular immigration counters. Travellers simply need to scan their boarding pass and passport at the first gate, complete biometric verification at the next gate, and walk through once the gate opens automatically.

Who Can Apply?

The programme is open to Indian citizens and foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards. Applicants must have a passport valid for at least six months.

Registration remains valid for five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

How To Register

Travellers can apply online through the FTI-TTP portal by uploading a passport-sized photograph, passport details, proof of address and OCI documents, if applicable. After verification, applicants must complete biometric enrolment at an FRRO office or a designated international airport. Final approval may take up to a month.