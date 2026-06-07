Passenger Allegedly Sneaks Onto United Airlines Flight With Fake Boarding Pass, Arrested

Air travel security relies on multiple layers of checks designed to ensure that only authorised passengers board a flight. Even so, occasional breaches continue to raise questions about airport screening and boarding procedures. One such incident recently drew attention after a passenger allegedly boarded a United Airlines flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport using a fake boarding pass. The incident occurred on May 18, and upon discovering the issue after the aircraft had begun taxiing, it was forced to return to the gate, according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

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Abdulrahman Oluwatumike Oriyomi, 25, faces charges of impairment or interruption of a critical infrastructure facility in connection with the incident. Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond, arguing that the incident delayed a full flight for three hours and prompted responses from the Houston Police Department, the FBI, Houston Airports and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

According to the complaint, Oriyomi entered Bush Airport, cleared a TSA checkpoint after initial difficulty and verification, and attempted to board a flight to Los Angeles. He first tried unsuccessfully to scan a boarding pass at one gate around 7:10 am before moving to another. After waiting in the airport for nearly an hour, he approached a different gate where United Airlines employees were processing passengers. He allegedly waited until airline personnel were distracted before proceeding down the jetway and boarding United Flight 469. Authorities later said his original reservation had been cancelled due to non-payment.

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A passenger told investigators that Oriyomi initially occupied a seat before relocating elsewhere on the fully booked aircraft after it became clear the seat was assigned to another traveller. As the flight began taxiing, crew members found him in a restroom, where he had reportedly gone after failing to find a valid seat on the flight.

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The flight then returned to the gate, prompting a response from multiple law enforcement and security agencies. All passengers were asked to deplane as authorities carried out checks and a security sweep of the aircraft. Investigators examined an image of a boarding pass recovered from Oriyomi's mobile device and concluded that it was fraudulent because it lacked key information and contained an invalid QR code.

While questioned and issued a trespass warning on the day of the incident, Oriyomi was not charged until June 1. Following further investigation, he was arrested on Friday, June 5, according to a report by People.