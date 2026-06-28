Why This United Airlines Flight Needed Sandbags To Take Off

A United Airlines regional flight recently made headlines after departing with just one passenger on board. The flight, operated by CommuteAir on behalf of United Airlines, was travelling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on June 24, as per Travel and Tour World. That's when ground crews loaded sandbags onto the Embraer ERJ145 before take-off. While it may sound unusual, the sandbags were not there by accident.

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Why Were Sandbags Needed?

Aircraft must operate within strict weight and balance limits before every flight. On smaller regional jets such as the Embraer ERJ145, a very light passenger load can significantly affect how weight is distributed. In such situations, airlines may use ballast, including sandbags, to ensure the aircraft remains within its approved operating limits.

Here's why ballast may be used:

To maintain the aircraft's required weight and balance before departure.

To keep the aircraft's centre of gravity within the approved operating range.

To compensate for an unusually light passenger load on smaller regional aircraft.

As a standard safety procedure whenever operationally required.

Photo: Unsplash

So, to balance the aircraft weight, the ground staff had put in sandbags on the flight.

Is It Unusual For A Flight To Fly With Just One Passenger?

Not necessarily. Airlines occasionally operate flights with very few passengers for operational reasons. These may include repositioning an aircraft, maintaining crew schedules or ensuring planned services continue as scheduled. Even when passenger numbers are unusually low, airlines must follow the same safety procedures as any other commercial flight. If additional weight is required to meet operational limits, ballast can be used before departure.

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Although the combination of one passenger and sandbags attracted attention, the procedure itself is a recognised aviation practice used to ensure flights operate safely.