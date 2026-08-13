India To Buy 60 Transport Aircraft, 150 Trainers In Push For Self-Reliance

Two separate requests for information (RFI) released by the Ministry of Defence could transform military aircraft manufacturing in India. The ministry is looking to acquire 60 multi-role transport aircraft and 150 trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The combined value of the two programmes is running into tens of thousands of crores.

The Big Ticket Transport Aircraft Agreement

The larger of the two procurements is for 60 multi-role transport aircraft. Defence sources estimate the project value at close to Rs 1 lakh crore. The RFI makes domestic manufacturing a priority, so the aircraft are to be built in India rather than bought ready-made, in line with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat approach to defence.

Tata Group, Mahindra Group and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are the names expected to lead the race for the contract. Each has spent the last several years building up its aerospace credentials. Tata's footprint has grown considerably through the C-295 project, the assembly line for transport aircraft it runs jointly with Airbus in Gujarat.

The aircraft will replace or supplement India's ageing fleet of tactical airlifters. That would give the armed forces a faster way to move troops, equipment and supplies across terrain ranging from Himalayan outposts to island territories in the Indian Ocean. Defence planners have been pushing for a bigger, more flexible transpor fleet for years now, particularly given what it takes to keep forward posts supplied along India's northern borders.

Officials familiar with the programme said the procurement is likely to give a significant boost to India's broader defence and aerospace ecosystem from tier-one manufacturers down to a network of small and medium component suppliers. If the deal goes ahead as envisaged, it would be one of the single largest indigenous aircraft manufacturing programmes undertaken by the Indian government and is likely to sharpen competition among the country's top defence conglomerates as each moves to lock in production tie-ups, technology partners and manufacturing capacity ahead of a formal tender.

HAL Gets Another Shot In The Arm With Trainer Aircraft RFI

Along with the transport aircraft process, the Defence Ministry has also floated a separate RFI for 150 trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) - a procurement being read within the industry as another big win in the making for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

State-owned HAL already makes the IAF's basic trainer aircraft, the HTT-40, giving the manufacturer an edge with its existing production lines, supply chain and track record with the type. The new RFI signals the Air Force's plans to massively expand its trainer fleet, a segment considered critical to building the pipeline of pilots for India's expanding combat and transport fleets.

The trainer deal, expected to be for 150 aircraft, is worth an estimated Rs 15,000 crore. Sources tracking the procurement process said a contract may be signed in the next 12-16 months, a relatively quick turnaround by the standards of India's defence acquisition process which has historically seen delays lasting into years.

Industry watchers say that if the trainer aircraft order materialises on the stated timeline, it would further cement India's push towards indigenous trainer aircraft production - an area where the country has sought to reduce reliance on imported platforms and build long-term domestic capability instead.

Implications For The Defence Industry Base Of India

The two RFIs together point to a broader trend in India's defence procurement strategy: that large-value platforms are increasingly being routed through domestic manufacturing programmes rather than direct imports, with private sector players such as Tata and Mahindra now emerging as serious competitors to established public sector giants like HAL.

A victory in the transport aircraft contract would be a major step up in scale and complexity for the private conglomerates from the projects they have handled so far. That would help HAL cement its dominance in a segment it has invested years in and build on the existing service record of the HTT-40, even as it faces greater competition from private industry on other fronts, including the transport aircraft race itself.

Both procurements are at the RFI stage, an early step in India's defence acquisition process to gauge industry capability and interest before a formal RFP is issued. There are usually formal tenders, technical evaluations and commercial negotiations before contracts are finalised, so both programmes are still some way from being signed. But the scale of the two proposed deals, along with the manufacturers already vying for position, indicates just how central domestic aerospace manufacturing has become to India's defence planning.