Tirupati To Get Bullet Train Stop In Hyderabad-Chennai Corridor Plan

Andhra Pradesh is set to play a crucial role in South India's proposed bullet train network. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has given a favourable response to the state's request to route the Hyderabad-Amravati-Chennai High Speed Rail Corridor through Amravati. The proposed high-speed rail corridor will cover a total distance of 760.09 km across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to reports. A separate high-speed link connecting Chittoor and Tirupati has also received preliminary approval. The project aims to reduce inter-city travel time from 12 hours to only 2 hours and 20 minutes.

As per the proposed plan, Andhra Pradesh will account for the largest stretch at 518.54 km, followed by Telangana with 180.32 km and Tamil Nadu with 61.23 km.

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Planned Stations Along the Route

A total of 18 stations have been proposed along the corridor, with Andhra Pradesh having nine stops, the highest among the three states. Major stops in the state include:

Telangana

The high-speed corridor begins in Hyderabad, with initial station zones proposed around major tech and transit hubs like Gachibowli or Nanakramguda. From there, the train will head toward Shamshabad and pass through stations like Bharat City and the Dry Port. The final two stops within Telangana before crossing the state border are planned at Haliya and Vadapalli.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh holds the longest section of the track, starting with Dachepalli as the first stop after crossing the state border. The line then connects directly to the state capital region at Amaravati, followed immediately by a station in the neighbouring city of Guntur. The bullet train will also make scheduled stops at Chirala, Ongole, Kavali and the major city of Nellore. The route continues south through Gudur before reaching the final Andhra Pradesh stop at Tirupati.

Tamil Nadu

The final stretch of the high-speed rail corridor makes its first stop in Tamil Nadu at Tiruvallur. It then bypasses the heavy city traffic by halting at the Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Minjur. The entire 760 km corridor finally comes to an end at its main southern terminus, Chennai Central station.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had proposed that the corridor be aligned adjacent to Ravela village. However, the NHSRCL found that if this alignment were finalised, the corridor would be located too far from Amaravati and Vijayawada, reducing its accessibility. As per ETV Bharat, the state government has now suggested to NHSRCL that the corridor pass through Amaravati as earlier planned.

The NHSRCL has also agreed to conduct a final location survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed 65 km Chittor-Tirupati link corridor. After completion, the DPR will be submitted to the Union Railway Ministry for final approval.

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This link will connect the Hyderabad-Amravati-Chennai route with the Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor, making it easier for passengers to travel from Bengaluru to Amravati via Chittor and Tirupati.

About Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor

The total length of the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor is 306 km. Of this, 133 km will be in Tamil Nadu, 72 km in Andhra Pradesh and 101 km in Karnataka. It is expected to have seven stations, including Chennai Central, Poonamallee, and Parandur in Tamil Nadu; Chittoor in Andhra; and Kolar, Kodihalli, Whitefield, and Baiyappanahalli in Karnataka. The entire project is expected to improve connectivity across Southern India.