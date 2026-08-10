Andhra Man Found Dead On Highway, Cops Suspect Wife, Son Of Murder

A suspicious death in Andhra Pradesh's Pileru town has taken a dramatic turn after CCTV footage and other evidence reportedly led police to suspect that a 47-year-old man was murdered at his home and his body later dumped on the Tirupati highway.

The man who died has been identified as Subrahmanyam, a resident of Dish Colony in Pileru.

His body was found with bleeding injuries on the highway on Saturday. Locals initially suspected that he had been knocked down by an unidentified vehicle.

The case took a new turn after Subrahmanyam's father, Krishnaiah, raised suspicions about his daughter-in-law, Umadevi, who told police that he could not contact his son, daughter-in-law or grandson. When he reached their house, it was locked and both Umadevi and her son Lohith were reportedly missing.

Police subsequently examined the house and the route leading to the highway.

Investigators have found bloodstains and began analysing CCTV footage from the area, which have provided important clues about the movement of a two-wheeler and the transportation of the body.

Pileru DSP Krishna Mohan said preliminary investigation found frequent disputes between the couple.

The police officer added that the man's father had also alleged that Umadevi was involved in an extramarital relationship and that police were investigating that angle.

Based on the statement, police are also examining whether the alleged relationship could have provided a motive for the killing and whether anyone else assisted in moving and disposing of the body.

Umadevi and Lohith have been detained and questioned, while investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events and cause of death or whether it was a planned murder.

The police are investigating whether the body was deliberately placed on the highway to make the death appear like a road accident.