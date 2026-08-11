19-Year-Old Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By 6 In Maharashtra

A 19-year-old woman, who was standing at a roadside with a friend of hers, was kidnapped and gang-raped by six men in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported from Talasari taluka of Palghar district.

The police at the spot where the woman was raped

While the woman was standing on the highway, six men, on two motorcycles, took her to a disused bungalow and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The police inspecting the crime scene at Palghar

A case has been registered against the six accused at the Talasari police station.

One of them has been arrested, while three others have been detained.

The police are actively searching for those still on the run.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)