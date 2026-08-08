SUV Runs Over Rajasthan Woman After She Tries To Stop Car Vandalism

A woman was allegedly run over and killed by an SUV after she tried to stop a group of men from vandalising a car parked outside her house over an old rivalry with her son here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kapil Vihar Colony under the Pratap Nagar police station area on Friday evening, they said.

According to the police, the accused arrived in a Scorpio SUV and allegedly vandalised a car outside the house with stones and sticks over an old rivalry with the deceased's son.

On noticing the commotion, the woman rushed out of the house and attempted to stop the accused. The SUV allegedly hit and ran over her before the accused fled the spot, they said.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital by her family members, where she died during treatment.

Pratap Nagar SHO Ajay Singh said police initiated action based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.

The accused have been identified based on CCTV footage of the incident and information provided by the deceased's son, he said.

Police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations to apprehend them, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)