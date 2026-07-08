Why Udaipur Is A Must-Visit Destination During Monsoon

As soon as the monsoon arrives, many travellers begin planning their next getaway. While some avoid hill stations and beach destinations during the rainy season, that does not mean staying indoors is the only option. India is home to several destinations that become even more beautiful during the monsoon, and Udaipur is one of them. Known as the 'City of Lakes', Udaipur in Rajasthan transforms into a picturesque paradise during the rainy season. The lakes fill up, the surrounding Aravalli hills turn lush green, and the city's palaces and heritage buildings look even more enchanting. It is no surprise that Udaipur remains one of the most popular monsoon destinations in India.



Why Visit Udaipur During Monsoon?

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The beauty of Udaipur reaches its peak during the monsoon season. The city's famous lakes, which often see water levels drop during the scorching summer months, come back to life after the rains. Surrounded by royal palaces, historic buildings and the green Aravalli hills, Udaipur offers stunning views at every turn.

The pleasant weather, mist-covered hills and refreshed landscapes create a magical atmosphere that attracts tourists from across the country. Whether you are looking for scenic views, heritage attractions or a relaxing holiday, Udaipur offers an unforgettable monsoon experience.

If you are planning a trip to Udaipur this season, make sure to include these places in your itinerary.

Also Read: 7 Hills Stations In India That Are Safe To Explore This Monsoon



Places You Must Visit In Udaipur During Monsoon

Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace

Perched atop the Aravalli hills, the 19th-century Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace is one of Udaipur's most popular attractions. During the monsoon, the palace is surrounded by clouds, greenery and cool breezes, creating a serene atmosphere. From here, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, the Aravalli range and the valleys beyond.

Bahubali Hills

Bahubali Hills is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty and is best visited between July and September. Located near Badi Lake, this spot is a favourite among nature lovers and photographers. The lush green surroundings and scenic viewpoints make it one of the most picturesque places in Udaipur during the monsoon.

Lake Pichola

A visit to Udaipur is incomplete without spending time at Lake Pichola. During the monsoon, the lake fills up and offers spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. A boat ride here allows visitors to admire the City Palace, Jag Mandir and the beautiful lakefront. Light rain and cloudy skies make the experience even more memorable.

City Palace

The City Palace is the largest royal palace complex in Rajasthan and a major attraction in Udaipur. A visit during the monsoon offers the chance to explore its rich history, impressive architecture and royal artefacts while enjoying pleasant weather.

Lush Green Aravalli Valleys

The scenic routes around Udaipur become especially beautiful during the rainy season. Drives towards destinations such as Haldighati and Desuri Nal reveal verdant landscapes, rolling hills and several seasonal waterfalls. These routes are ideal for those who enjoy road trips and nature-filled escapes.

Also Read: Landslides, Flash Floods, Road Closures: 6 Indian Destinations Best Avoided Right Now

Things To Do In Udaipur During Monsoon

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Enjoy a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

Watch the sunset from Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace.

Explore the grandeur of the City Palace.

Visit Bahubali Hills for photography and nature walks.

Take a scenic drive through the Aravalli hills.

Taste authentic Rajasthani cuisine at local restaurants and cafés.

Spend a relaxing evening by Fateh Sagar Lake.

With its sparkling lakes, misty hills, royal heritage and refreshing weather, Udaipur offers a perfect blend of nature and culture, making it one of the best destinations to visit in India during the monsoon.