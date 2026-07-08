7 Hills Stations In India That Are Safe To Explore This Monsoon

The monsoon is easily one of the best times to head for the hills. But this year, heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides and road closures in several popular mountain regions, forcing many travellers to rethink their plans.

But the good news is that you don't have to cancel your holiday altogether. The recent disruptions have been limited to specific routes and regions, and there are still plenty of beautiful hill stations where you can soak in the magic of the monsoon. As always, weather conditions can change quickly during the rainy season, so check the latest local advisories before you leave.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

While parts of Kullu and the Chamba region are currently dealing with landslides and road disruptions, Shimla remains accessible and continues to welcome visitors. The Queen of Hills is at its most beautiful during the monsoon. You can enjoy a leisurely walk through the colonial town, visit Jakhoo Temple, or simply sit with a cup of tea and watch the clouds roll across the hills.

Dharamshala & McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

If you're looking for a peaceful mountain escape, Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj are excellent choices. These twin hill towns, known for their Tibetan heritage, monasteries, cafes, and stunning mountain views, become even more picturesque during the rainy season. Spend your day visiting the Dalai Lama Temple, browsing local markets, enjoying Tibetan cuisine, or relaxing in a cosy cafe overlooking the mountains.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

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Although landslides have affected the Gangotri Highway in northern Uttarakhand, Nainital remains one of the state's most popular monsoon getaways. Rain gives the famous Naini Lake a magical glow. Take a boat ride across the lake, stroll along Mall Road, ride the cable car for panoramic views, or simply enjoy the crisp mountain air. It's a perfect destination for families, couples, and anyone looking for a relaxing break.

Also Read: Landslides, Flash Floods, Road Closures: 6 Indian Destinations Best Avoided Right Now

Mussoorie & Landour, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie never loses its charm during the rains. Nearby Landour offers an even quieter experience, with charming cafes, old churches, and peaceful forest trails. Visitors can explore Camel's Back Road, Gun Hill, Lal Tibba, and the cafe that has made Landour a favourite among writers and travellers. Unlike the currently affected Gangotri route, these destinations are reached via Dehradun, making them a practical option for a monsoon holiday.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Rajasthan may not be the first place that comes to mind for a monsoon hill holiday, but Mount Abu completely changes that perception. The state's only hill station transforms into a green oasis in the monsoon season. If you're looking for pleasant weather without venturing into the more landslide-prone mountain regions, Mount Abu is a fantastic choice.

Also Read: Passenger's Ticket Showed He Was 1 Year Old Travelling Alone. Indian Railways Fined Him Rs 7000

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Often overshadowed by nearby Ooty, Coonoor is one of the Nilgiris' best-kept secrets. During the monsoon, endless tea estates look even more stunning. Visit Sim's Park, take in spectacular views from Dolphin's Nose and Lamb's Rock, or enjoy a ride on the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway. For photographers, nature lovers, and anyone who enjoys slow travel, Coonoor is hard to beat during the rainy season.

Saputara, Gujarat

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If you're looking for a quieter hill station, Saputara is a wonderful choice. This charming destination comes alive during the monsoon, with lush forests, waterfalls, and misty viewpoints. Take a boat ride on Saputara Lake, hop on the ropeway for panoramic views, or simply enjoy long walks surrounded by greenery. Without the crowds of some of India's more popular hill stations, Saputara offers a peaceful monsoon escape.