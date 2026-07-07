Landslides, Flash Floods, Road Closures: 6 Indian Destinations Best Avoided Right Now

The monsoon is one of the most beautiful times to explore India. Hills turn lush green, waterfalls come alive, and mist covers the mountains. But this beauty also comes with a dangerous side. Days of relentless rain have triggered landslides, flash floods, road collapses, and severe flooding across several parts of the country, making travel extremely risky. Weather agencies have also issued alerts in many of these regions.

If you have a holiday, road trip, or pilgrimage planned, it may be wise to wait. Here are six places where you should avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Lonavala & Khandala, Maharashtra

If you're planning a monsoon getaway to Lonavala or Khandala, it may be worth postponing it. Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered landslides across the Western Ghats, particularly along the Karjat-Lonavala stretch and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the main routes used to reach these popular hill stations. Flooded roads, fallen debris, and waterlogging have brought traffic to a halt several times, while the India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

For travellers, this is not just about traffic delays. Every day of heavy rain increases the risk of fresh landslides on the approach routes.

Tirthan Valley & Chamba Region, Himachal Pradesh

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Some of Himachal Pradesh's most scenic mountain destinations are witnessing difficult conditions after heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides. Routes leading towards the Tirthan Valley through the Larji-Sainj road and parts of the Chamba region via the Chamba-Tissa road have been disrupted by falling rocks, mud, and debris.

If you're planning a trekking holiday or mountain escape in these areas, it's best to wait until weather conditions improve, as fresh landslides remain a possibility.

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Gangotri, Uttarakhand

Pilgrims and travellers heading to Gangotri should exercise extreme caution. Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides along the Gangotri Highway, disrupting access to one of the four Char Dham shrines. Flooded rivers and unstable mountain slopes continue to make travel difficult.

Until authorities confirm the route is safe, visitors are advised to postpone journeys to Gangotri and nearby high-altitude areas.

Doda & Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

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The mountain districts of Doda and Kishtwar have been affected by continuous rainfall, flash floods, and landslides. Damage to the highway connecting the two districts has disrupted travel, while authorities continue to warn of heavy rain and possible landslides in vulnerable areas.

Travellers planning to explore these offbeat Himalayan destinations should avoid non-essential travel until conditions stabilise.

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Dhemaji And Flood-Affected Areas Of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

Several destinations across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are facing severe monsoon disruption. In Assam, Dhemaji has been affected by flooding and riverbank damage that wrecked railway infrastructure, while several villages across the state remain cut off. In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods have hit remote mountain areas following intense rainfall.

With roads, bridges, and transport services disrupted, travellers should postpone visits to affected districts until weather conditions improve.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad, one of Kerala's most popular hill destinations, is once again facing a difficult monsoon. A fresh landslide struck the Meenakshi area, close to Chooralmala, where heavy rain initiated rescue operations after workers were trapped at a construction site.

Although much of Wayanad remains accessible, landslide-prone areas around Meenakshi and Chooralmala remain unsafe during intense rainfall. Visitors should avoid these affected parts of the district until authorities declare them safe.