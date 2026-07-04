6 Indian Destinations That Look Breathtaking During Monsoon

We all love to travel, whether it is with friends, family or a partner. While many people do not consider the monsoon season ideal for a holiday, it is actually one of the best times to witness the changing beauty of nature. Across India, several destinations become even more charming during the rains. From lush green hills and mist-covered valleys to lakes filled to the brim and spectacular waterfalls, the monsoon transforms these places into breathtaking retreats. If you are looking to try something different this season, here are six destinations that are worth adding to your travel list.

Also Read: 5 Wildlife Parks In India That Remain Open In July For Monsoon Safaris

6 Indian Destinations To Visit During Monsoon

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur attracts visitors from across India and around the world throughout the year. While winter is considered the peak tourist season, the city takes on a unique charm during the monsoon. The rains fill its beautiful lakes, the surroundings become greener, and the weather turns pleasantly refreshing. Exploring Udaipur's grand palaces, historic sites and lakeside views during this season can be a memorable experience.

Goa

Although Goa is most popular during the winter months, the monsoon offers a completely different perspective of the state. The rains breathe new life into its forests, rivers and waterfalls, with attractions such as Dudhsagar and Arvalem looking particularly spectacular. The reduced tourist crowds allow visitors to enjoy a more peaceful atmosphere. While water sports and sea swimming are generally suspended during this season, renting a scooter and exploring Goa's charming towns, villages and scenic routes can be equally rewarding.

Also Read: Is Monsoon A Good Time To Explore Rajasthan?

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar turns into a refreshing escape during the monsoon. The hills are covered in mist, the valleys become lush green, and seasonal waterfalls appear across the landscape. The region's famous viewpoints offer stunning views after the rains, making it a paradise for nature lovers. A leisurely drive through the winding roads, along with a taste of fresh strawberries and local delicacies, adds to the overall experience.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is one destination that looks even more enchanting during the rainy season. Its sprawling tea plantations become greener than ever, while drifting clouds and mist create postcard-perfect scenery. The cool weather and peaceful surroundings make it an excellent choice for travellers seeking a relaxing escape amidst nature. The monsoon also enhances the beauty of the region's rolling hills and waterfalls.

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Coorg, Karnataka

Famous for its coffee plantations and scenic landscapes, Coorg becomes especially beautiful during the monsoon. Rain-washed forests, flowing streams and mist-covered hills create a picture-perfect setting. Visitors can enjoy plantation walks, explore waterfalls and soak in the fresh mountain air. The season highlights Coorg's natural beauty, making it a favourite among monsoon travellers.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya is arguably at its most spectacular during the monsoon. The rainfall brings its valleys, waterfalls and forests to life, creating dramatic and unforgettable landscapes. Popular destinations such as Cherrapunji and the famous living root bridges become even more captivating when surrounded by lush greenery. Combined with the region's cool climate, the monsoon makes Meghalaya one of the most rewarding destinations to explore during the rainy season.

If you want to experience nature at its finest, these Indian destinations offer some of the most breathtaking monsoon landscapes in the country. From misty hills and roaring waterfalls to lush forests and tranquil lakes, each destination showcases a different side of India's seasonal beauty.