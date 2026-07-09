US Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy, 32, Drowns In Thailand After Reported Erratic Behaviour

US fitness influencer Connor Murphy, who amassed more than 2.7 million followers across YouTube and Instagram, has died in an apparent drowning in Thailand. He was 32. According to Bangkok Post, the incident occurred on July 7 in Thailand's Samut Prakan province after authorities received a call about a man behaving erratically at a luxury rental property. When police arrived, Murphy reportedly ran toward a nearby lake and jumped into the water. Witnesses said he swam for several minutes before appearing exhausted and disappearing beneath the surface.

Rescue personnel were called, but by the time divers reached the scene, Murphy had already drowned. His body was recovered about 30 minutes later, around 20 metres from the shore. Police said there were no visible signs of assault, and the body was sent for an autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital.

However, as of now, there has been no confirmation of Connor Murphy's death from his family or representatives.

Security staff and an employee at the housing estate described Murphy's behaviour before the incident as increasingly erratic. A security guard told police that Murphy had arrived in a hired vehicle and attempted to tip the driver 1,000 baht, but the driver declined after noticing his unusual behaviour. Murphy then allegedly approached a passing resident's car asking for a ride into the estate.

Witnesses said he became agitated shortly afterwards, shouting loudly, rolling on the pavement and raising his hands in prayer. An estate employee also recorded a video showing Murphy behaving weirdly shortly before he entered the lake.

Police later searched the rented property, where Murphy had been staying with his 22-year-old girlfriend for about two months. Investigators reportedly found black and yellow paint splashed across walls, furniture, appliances and other parts of the home. His girlfriend told police she did not know what triggered his behaviour, adding that he had previously splattered paint throughout the house while she was asleep. She said the outburst was unlike anything she had seen before.

Murphy rose to prominence through bodybuilding and fitness content but in recent years also became known within the online "looksmaxxing" community, a trend in which participants pursue extreme methods to enhance their physical appearance. He frequently spoke about physical transformation and attracted attention for the dramatic changes to his jawline.