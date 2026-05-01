One Squirrel Terrorises Entire University In Rajasthan, Bites 20 People

A strange sense of terror has gripped Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), the largest institution in Rajasthan's Udaipur division, as a "rogue" squirrel spreads panic across the Arts College campus. Over the past six weeks, the animal has reportedly attacked nearly 20 students and staff members. The aggression has reached the highest levels of the administration, with the college dean among those bitten. The situation has become so dire that students and faculty are now hesitant to use the pathway leading to the Psychology Department, the primary site of the attacks.

University staff believe the squirrel's violent behaviour is a misplaced display of territorial defence. According to witnesses, the animal strikes without provocation, leaping at passersby before quickly retreating into the trees. It is suspected that the squirrel has nested near the Psychology Department and is aggressively guarding its territory against any perceived intruders. What began as a campus curiosity has now turned into a genuine safety concern, leaving the university community on high alert.

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In response to escalating safety concerns, the Animal Aid rescue team has been deployed on two separate occasions to apprehend the animal.

"Since complaints about squirrel bites began, we have summoned the rescue team on two occasions. Cages were placed at different locations, but the clever animal managed to evade every attempt and escape each time. As a result, strict instructions have been issued to immediately inform authorities whenever the squirrel is spotted," said College Associate Dean Naveen Navana.

Why did the squirrel become aggressive?



Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, said that while squirrel bites do not pose a risk of rabies, it is mandatory to get a tetanus injection as a precaution. Explaining the possible reasons behind the squirrel's aggressive behavior, he said that in some cases, animals may become aggressive due to partial blindness or irritation caused by certain colors. It is also possible that the squirrel is feeling unsafe for some specific reason.