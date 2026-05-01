Unemployed Andhra Man, 26, Kills Self In US. Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body

A beloved son, a devoted older brother, and a truly kind-hearted friend to everyone who knew him - that was 26-year-old Iraganaboyina Chandu, a student from Andhra Pradesh, who died by suicide in the United States.

Chandu, a native of Kurnool district, had recently completed his master's degree from the DePaul University in Chicago. According to reports, he had been actively searching for a job for several weeks but was unable to secure one.

Family sources and community members revealed that Chandu had been under significant emotional strain. He was reportedly distressed about being financially dependent on his family back in Kurnool and was particularly affected by the hardships faced by his father, who works as a security guard.

Chandu died by suicide at his home in the US owing to continuous stress over unemployment.

Further details regarding the investigation have not been publicly disclosed.

Family Waits For The Body

Members of the Indian community in the US have started a fundraiser with the goal of $1,20,000 to support the family in bringing Chandu's body back home.

"The cost of international repatriation from the US to India-including funeral home services, legal permits, and transportation-is approximately $25,000. This is an expense his family simply cannot afford on their own," the fundraising page read.

Funds over $25,000 will go to his parents to help them manage the debt that Chandu left behind.

In the last two days, over $76,000 has been raised.

"Chandu arrived in Chicago with big dreams, filled with hope and the same ambition held by so many international students. He was a wonderful human being - generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and his younger brother. Tragically, the weight of the challenges he faced became too much to bear. His dreams were cut short, and his family in India is now left shattered by this unimaginable loss," read the about section on the fundraising page.

Aviation Minister Extends Help

A social media user wrote to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, seeking help in bringing Chandu home. Taking note of the post, Lokesh expressed condolences and further requested Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure "smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains."

In response, Naidu said he has spoken to the social media user and is "coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process."

. @naralokesh anna, Spoke to @saibollineni garu and coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. We will do our best to support the family in these tough times. https://t.co/ITkqVHUEWb — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) May 1, 2026

"We will do our best to support the family in these tough times," he added.