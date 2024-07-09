Indian Student, 26, Dies After Falling Into Waterfall In US

Sai Surya Avinash Gadde from Andhra who died in the US

A 26-year-old Indian man from Andhra Pradesh drowned after falling into a waterfall at Albany in New York state, India's Consulate said, the latest incident to hit the community grappling with a string of such tragedies.

Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, from Chityala of Gopalapuram Mandal in east Godavari district of Andhra, died on July 7 at Barberville Falls in Albany.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barbervilley Falls, Albany, NY," the mission posted on X.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends. @IndiainNewYork is extending all necessary assistance, including issuance of NOC for the transportation of Mr Gadde's mortal remains to India," the Consulate General of India in New York posted on X late on Monday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," it added.

The student's LinkedIn profile showed he enrolled at Trine University in the US state of Indiana in the 2023-24 session.

On July 7, the student, along with his elder sister's family, went to a friend's house. From there, the members of both the families went to see the nearby waterfalls. He accidentally fell into the waterfall and died.

More than half a dozen Indian students and others have lost their lives in the US in 2024.

Last month, 32-year-old Dasari Gopikrishna, who came to the US less than a year ago, was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas in the US state of Texas on June 21.

The Consulate General of India in New York has developed a special platform for Indian students studying in the US to support them.